Roma reject two approaches for Cristante

Roma have rebuffed two clubs’ approaches for midfielder Bryan Cristante in recent days as they are keen to keep hold of their man who’s move to the club was only made permanent this summer.

Cristante joined the Giallorossi last year on loan with Roma obligated to purchase him this July, but it appears as if a few clubs are looking to pry the 24-year-old away from the Olimpico already.

According to Il Tempo, two unnamed teams tried to sound out Roma regarding the availability of Cristante but Sporting Director Gianluca Petrachi flat out rejected the approaches.

Cristante featured 35 times for the club in the league last year scoring four times and notching up three assists.

Roma signed him following an excellent season with Atalanta in 2017-2018 where he was on loan from Portuguese side Benfica.