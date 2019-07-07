Schalke chase Atalanta defender

Schalke are continuing to pursue Atalanta’s Robin Gosens this summer but La Dea are holding firm with their asking price.

The German started the 2018/19 campaign as Gian Piero Gasperini’s undisputed choice on the left, but Timothy Castagne’s post-Christmas improvement saw the Belgian overtake him in the pecking order.

Now, Schalke have already had an approach for Gosens refuted by Atalanta, who value the player at €12 million.

Gosens, who has also been the subject of interest from Napoli and AC Milan, has never been shy of expressing his feelings for the Gelsenkirchen-based club, and he’s previously explained that he’d like to play in his native league.

“I’m happy in Bergamo,” the 25-year-old has said on a number of occasions, “but I’d like to play in the Bundesliga in the future”.

The Bundesliga club have put an offer of €1 million per year to the player in an attempt to lure him away from Bergamo.

Castagne himself has been linked with an Atalanta exit this summer and should that happen, the Bergamaschi are unlikely to let the German leave.