Sensi: Inter want to make an impact in Europe

New Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi can’t wait to get to work with the side, and has stated that all eyes are focused on doing well in Europe this season.

The 23-year-old completed his move to the Nerazzurri on Tuesday, and joins the likes of Valentino Lazaro and Diego Godin as new faces that have been brought in thus far.

Sensi revealed he can’t wait to start working under Antonio Conte, and that Inter have their sights set on being a big club in Europe.

“I’m very happy, I’ve already seen some different faces at my new Inter family,” he told Inter TV. “I’ve met very sociable people and relaxed people who make you feel in your element.

“The fans have given me a great welcome and my first impression is a great one and this is a good place to start from. I expect it to be a tough year with lots of hard work because Inter want to return to where they belong as a great side on the European stage. This year, everything is in place to to do well.

“It’s an indescribable feeling, I’d honestly never have expected it. But I’m here now and I’ll give my best to work hard and be ready for the boss. Conte is definitely a big coach with a winning mentality and that’s what you need in football today, he’s a coach who makes an impact and helps you to develop and I can’t wait to start working with him.”