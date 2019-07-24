Serie A fixture list to be announced on 29 July

The Serie A fixture list for the 2019/20 season will be announced on Monday 29 July.

Starting at 18:45 local time, the event will take place live from the Sky Sport Italia set in Milan.

The new campaign is set to get underway on Saturday August 24, 2019, while the final match day will take place on 24 May 2020.

Three midweek match days will take place – Wednesday 25 September, Wednesday 30 October, and 22 April 2020.

There will also be four international breaks – 8 September, 13 October, 17 November 2019, and 29 March 2020.

Lastly, the winter break will run from 23 December 2019 to 5 January 2020.