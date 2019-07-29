Serie A fixtures drawn: Juventus v Napoli and Derby della Capitale in round two

Lega Serie A confirmed the 2019/20 Serie A fixtures on Monday afternoon, with the first round of the season to be played on August 24/25.

Champions Juventus will get their campaign underway at the Stadio Ennio Tardini against Parma, while runners-up Napoli travel to Tuscany to take on Fiorentina.

Antonio Conte’s Inter debut is at home to Lecce, coming up against the team of his native city, while Atalanta, the fourth of the Champions League sides, will play against a host of their former players as they take on SPAL in Ferrara.

Round two throws up two heavyweight ties as Maurizio Sarri will welcome his former club Napoli to Turin and the Derby della Capitale will be played out between Lazio and Roma.

The highlight of round three has Sampdoria and Fabio Quagliarella visiting the Stadio San Paolo in Naples, where the 36-year-old Neapolitan has particularly special and deep-rooted emotional ties.

There’s a Derby della Madonnina in round four between the Milanese sides before Inter and Juventus meet in the season’s first Derby d’Italia in the seventh round, with Conte welcoming his former side to his new home in Milan.

Roma welcome AC Milan in round nine, while the Derby del Sole will take place in round 11 as Napoli are hosted in the capital by the Giallorossi. Round 12 sees Juventus meet Milan while Roma play at Inter.

Inter meet Napoli in the penultimate round and Atalanta in the last, while Juventus and Roma face off in the second-from-last round as well.

Rounds 1-19 will be repeated in the reverse set of fixtures as rounds 20-38.

The full schedule is as follows: