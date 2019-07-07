Theo: I want to win the Champions League with AC Milan

Theo Hernandez wants silverware with AC Milan following his arrival from Real Madrid this summer.

The defender arrived for around €20 million this week and despite the Rossoneri not being in Europe next season, he has his sights set on not only playing in, but winning the Champions League at the Stadio San Siro.

“I’m very happy to come to Milan,” he said upon his announcement as a player.

“I hope to make history with this club and I’ll give my all.

“Milan are a great club, so I’ve come here to get to the top and win the Champions League.”