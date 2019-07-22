Top 10: AC Milan Jerseys

The famous red and black stripes of AC Milan are one of the most distinctive jerseys in world football.

Throughout the years, they have had some stunning efforts, which covers their away kits too.

We look back on the best of them.

10. 1984/85 away

The beginning of a brief era of experimentation. Reminiscent of chic 1980s tennis gear.

9. 1942/43 away

The classic white change top but with thick red and black vertical stripes through the centre. Had a revival in 1995.

8. 1985/86 home

Seems a normal Rossoneri home jersey at first. But the summer version had horizontal sleeve stripes and mesh on the sides.

7. 1998/99 third

An unusual look for Milan, but arresting and mean. Here come the men in black.

6. 2014/15 home

Not a vintage season for the Diavolo, but this shirt combined thick and thin stripes for the first time. Underrated.