Top 10: Inter jerseys

In our look at the best of team’s jerseys from throughout the years, it is now the turn of Inter to step onto the catwalk.
From their iconic blue and black striped home jersey to various away efforts, there have been plenty to choose from.
These are the pick of the bunch.
10. 1995/96 goalkeeper
Salvador Dali obviously had fans at Umbro, as these warped marvels showed. Freaky.
9. 2010/11 home
In a novel reference to the club emblem of a snake, this shirt had a reptilian feel. Daring.
8. 1995/96 third
Simply unforgettable and in the so-bad-it’s-good category. This combined denim blue and green with yellow. Unique.
7. 1988-91 away
An 80s rendering of the change shirt, jazzed up with short diagonal stripes across the chest.
6. 2010/11 away
What better way to brighten up a plain white shirt than add a fire-breathing serpent?
5. 1979/80 home
Ground-breaking in its time, thanks to the thinner stripes and manufacturer’s logo (Puma).
4. 2007/08 away
Hugely popular, featuring a red cross on a white background, the flag of St. Ambrose, the patron saint of Milan.
3. 1980/81 third
A yellow strip with blue and black trim doesn’t sound promising, but it looked great on the pitch.
2. 1963/64 home
The adored 60s top, thick black stripes on a bright blue base, crew neck and the Scudetto on the chest. The outfit of Helenio Herrera’s Grande Inter.
1. 1997/98 third (UEFA Cup)
Black and grey horizontal stripes might seem drab, but this was an all-time classic. Inter were swashbuckling UEFA Cup winners in this pearl.