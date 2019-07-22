Top 10: Inter jerseys

In our look at the best of team’s jerseys from throughout the years, it is now the turn of Inter to step onto the catwalk.

From their iconic blue and black striped home jersey to various away efforts, there have been plenty to choose from.

These are the pick of the bunch.

10. 1995/96 goalkeeper

Salvador Dali obviously had fans at Umbro, as these warped marvels showed. Freaky.

9. 2010/11 home

In a novel reference to the club emblem of a snake, this shirt had a reptilian feel. Daring.

8. 1995/96 third

Simply unforgettable and in the so-bad-it’s-good category. This combined denim blue and green with yellow. Unique.

7. 1988-91 away

An 80s rendering of the change shirt, jazzed up with short diagonal stripes across the chest.

6. 2010/11 away

What better way to brighten up a plain white shirt than add a fire-breathing serpent?

5. 1979/80 home

Ground-breaking in its time, thanks to the thinner stripes and manufacturer’s logo (Puma).

4. 2007/08 away

Hugely popular, featuring a red cross on a white background, the flag of St. Ambrose, the patron saint of Milan.

3. 1980/81 third

A yellow strip with blue and black trim doesn’t sound promising, but it looked great on the pitch.

2. 1963/64 home

The adored 60s top, thick black stripes on a bright blue base, crew neck and the Scudetto on the chest. The outfit of Helenio Herrera’s Grande Inter.

1. 1997/98 third (UEFA Cup)

Black and grey horizontal stripes might seem drab, but this was an all-time classic. Inter were swashbuckling UEFA Cup winners in this pearl.