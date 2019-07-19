Top 10: Juventus jerseys

Juventus may have irritated many fans and the general footballing public with the release of their latest home kit.

Their famous black and white stripes were split up by a hideous pink bar but thankfully, not all Bianconeri jerseys have been so ugly.

We look back on some of the better efforts.

10. 1997/98 home

This strip by Turin based manufacturer Kappa featured black shorts and socks, causing quite the stir. Intimidating.

9. 2010/11 away

The quirky rendering on the Italian flag down the centre gave this white model a contemporary, patriotic feel.

8. 2002/03 home

A new twist on the classic home, this Lotto effort gave the optical illusion of a frame. Worn in the 2002/03 Champions League final.

7. 1982/83 goalkeeper (European Cup final)

Such a hit, the club brought an updated version back in 2015/16. A success with fans young and old.

6. 2011/12 away

Another nod to history (the team’s original shirt was pink) but with a massive black star. Juve won the first of their current consecutive championships run in it.

5. 1983/84 away (Cup Winners’ Cup final)

Yellow with blue is a popular choice of second strip for the Bianconeri. It has never been done better than when the Vecchia Signora lifted the 1984 Cup Winners’ Cup.

4. 2015/16 away

Keen on making an impact after becoming the Turin giants’ kit provider, adidas combined tradition and up to date technology.

3. 1976/77 home

Stylistically speaking not an icon, but the Old Lady wore this in the first leg of the final on the way to winning her first European trophy, the 1977 UEFA Cup.

2. 1987/88 special edition (90th anniversary)

From the non-shiny fabric, to the subtle shade of pink and the oversized, baffling collars, this garment embodies 1980s Italian fashion. Chic.

1. 1995/96 away (Champions League)

A striking blue effort garnished with a yellow star on each shoulder. The kit used when Marcello Lippi’s team raised the 1996 Champions League.