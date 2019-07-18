Tottenham ready to pounce for Roma captain

Amidst uncertainty over his future at Roma, Alessandro Florenzi has emerged as a target for Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur.

The right-back inherited the captain’s armband following the departure of Daniele De Rossi in May, but could relinquish it without playing a single match as Spurs look to bring him in to replace Atletico Madrid-bound Kieran Trippier.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, whilst the Giallorossi would prefer to retain the Rome-native, new sporting director Gianluca Petrachi would have no qualms about offloading Florenzi for the right price, prompting an enquiry from Tottenham.

Indeed, it has been suggested that the Italian international could be used as a makeweight to help Roma plug the gap in meeting Spurs’ valuation of centre-back Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgian has a €28 million price tag that the Lupi are struggling to meet and so a deal for Florenzi could trigger developments in his switch to Serie A.

Aside from a season on loan at Crotone, Florenzi has spent his entire career with Roma and scored 28 goals in 261 appearances for the club.