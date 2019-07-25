Tottenham step up efforts for Juventus forward

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala could soon leave the club with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur reportedly ready to step up their interest in the forward.

Dybala has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bianconeri this summer and it looks as if last year’s Champions League finalists have now entered the race for the Argentine’s signature.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs have made contact with Juventus over the possibility of a move for the €90 million rated man as they look to bolster their squad for the new season.

Tottenham only recently signed their first player in just over a year-and-a-half whilst they waited for their new stadium to be built, but it now looks as if they are ready to continue their spending.

Having already brought in highly rated midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon and 18-year-old Jack Clarke from Leeds United, they have now switched their focus to the Argentine striker.

Dybala has faced a tough few years at Juventus while being rotated in and out of the team – last year he started 24 games in the league scoring five and assisting four.