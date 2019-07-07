Veretout told to leave by Fiorentina fans

Fiorentina fans have made their frustrations with Jordan Veretout known as the club’s pre-season preparations got underway.

The midfielder has been linked with an exit this summer, with AC Milan or Roma the likely destination, and the Viola fans won’t be disappointed to see him go.

“Go away”, “stay home” and “don’t run in case you get hurt” were all shouted at the player by fans who attended the first session of the summer.

The 26-year-old joined Fiorentina in 2017 and has gone on to play 75 times for the club.

In his 75 appearances, Veretout has 15 goals and six assists.