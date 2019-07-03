Zaniolo and Roma contract talks stall

Roma and starlet Nicolo Zaniolo remain at an impasse as talks over a new contract continue to proceed slowly.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of Italy’s brightest young talents after joining the Giallorossi as part of the transfer that saw Radja Nainggolan move to Inter last summer.

As a result Zaniolo is looking for a pay increase, but things are proceeding slowly according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Giallorossi directors and Zaniolo’s agent reportedly met on Tuesday, with the midfielder’s representatives making it clear he wants €2.5 million a season.

That figure would work out to €2m in guaranteed salary, with the remaining €500,000 coming in bonuses.

However Roma have only offered €1.3m a season, with the chance at reaching €2m via bonuses and add-ons.

While Zaniolo’s current contract runs until 2023, and a new deal would only extend it by a year, the slow progress in talks is significant.

Juventus remain very interested in landing the 20-year-old, and it’s believed they would jump at the chance to land Zaniolo should talks breakdown.