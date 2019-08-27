A new era at Inter, would the real Nerazzurri please stand up

A new era has most definitely begun at Inter, that sensation was running though the 64,188 fans that packed into the Stadio Meazza. The air of Antonio Conte and Beppe Marotta has swept through the club and breathed new life into a chaotic snake.

New players, a new system, a new coach, new graphics, it was all change. And while it’s not for everyone, it’s refreshing to see the Nerrazzurri with a clear goal and a clear plan. And as Conte said if they stick to the plan it’ll all be ok.

All about Romelu

While he my not have been the star player, he was most definitely the star of the show for Inter. Rapturous applause greeted the Belgian when he entered the Stadio Meazza field to warm up, and the thunderous screams of ‘LU KA KU’ filled the rafters during the line ups.

The Inter fans seemed quite happy with their new recruit. He excited the stadium, showing pace and power, with the odd flick here and there too. Eventually his goal came and it was a poacher’s goal, one Mauro Icardi might have scored, but Icardi is forgotten, there is a new king in town, and his name is Romelu.

Super Sensi

He will eventually cost Inter €25 million and on his display against Lecce is will be €25m well spent. New Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte trusted the 24-year-old in a midfield alongside Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino, and he didn’t disappoint in a debut to remember.

Dominating the midfield, for the first half in particular, he got himself on a the scoresheet with a goal that demonstrated his strength, fight and precision. There was also the dynamism to support the front pair, while detailing his defensive duties as well. A proper show.

What has Conte done with the real Candreva?

Maligned by a section of the Inter support, Antonio Candreva looked a different player to the one that went 504 days without scoring in Serie A, not just physically as he sported his slick back hair and face free of beard. This Antonio had been transformed by another Antonio, running the channel like he had played there all his life, defending, getting dangerous balls in the box the scoring the goal of the game. Absolutely brilliant with shades of Giaccherini.