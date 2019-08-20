AC Milan 2019/20 Serie A preview

After the disappointment of missing out on Champions League football to Lombardy rivals Atalanta and Inter, the new season represents yet another fresh start for AC Milan. There is a new coach, new management and, mercifully, they are still under the ownership of Elliott Management, who look to have added much needed stability at the Stadio San Siro.

Each season looks to have taken the seven-time European champions further away from their prestigious past and this campaign is no different. A departure from pricey marquee signings has given rise to more frugal, forward-thinking acquisitions as the club looks to rebuild the brand as well as the team.

Having surrendered their Europa League participation in order to address their finances Milan can focus all of their efforts on domestic competitions; hopeful that a less strenuous fixture list will aid them in the tussle for a top four finish. At the very least Milan fans will be hoping for attractive, attacking football again following inconsistent and sluggish performances out on the pitch.

Summer Dealings – 7/10

The Rossoneri have approached the transfer market cautiously, content only in making astute, young acquisitions with a view to the future. Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez and Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic arrived in July for a combined fee in the region of €30 million. Krunic was soon joined by teammate Ismael Bennacer after both Lille striker Rafael Leao and Flamengo centre-back Leo Duarte had donned the red and black jersey.

Experienced heads in Ignazio Abate, Cristian Zapata and Riccardo Montolivo were released at the end of their contracts while Andrea Bertolacci and Jose Mauri also became free agents.

Stefan Simic joined Hajduk Split for an undisclosed fee and January addition Tiago Djalo moves to Lille for a reported €5 million fee. The biggest and perhaps most surprising departure was Patrick Cutrone moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers for just under €20 million.

While their summer business is likely to continue up until the final day of the transfer window, the outlook appears positive for Milan. Confidence in their transfer policy has seen them shy away from the more illustrious acquisitions in favour of cost-effective reinforcements in areas of weakness. Time will tell whether the frivolous spending of their rivals yields greater results yet, for now, the Diavolo look to have assembled a squad more than capable of competing in the upper echelons of Serie A.

Key man – Krzysztof Piatek

Once again Milan find themselves pinning much of their hopes for the campaign on their talismanic frontman. Looking to succeed where the likes of Carlos Bacca and Gonzalo Higuain were cast aside is Krzysztof Piatek. The powerful Polish poacher has already netted on 22 occasions in Serie A but it remains to be seen whether he is provided the service needed to register a similar account.

One to watch – Antonio Mionic

Fitting that the return of Zvonimir Boban to Milan as a director would correspond with the emergence of the ‘new Boban’, namely Antonio Mionic. The Croatian featured in first team training under former boss Gennaro Gattuso and has impressed Marco Giampaolo during pre-season. Primavera graduate Mattia Gabbia is another in contention for a more prominent role.

The Coach – Marco Giampaolo

The reshuffled management at Milan were determined to get their man this summer, locking horns with the enigmatic Massimo Ferrero for Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo.

Weighing in with vastly more experience than his predecessor Giampaolo is expected to stick to his tried and tested 4-3-1-2 formation this campaign; imparting his own philosophy of attacking football on the players.

Prediction – 4th

Much will depend on how quickly players integrate and Giampaolo establishes his brand of football, but fourth is achievable for Milan.