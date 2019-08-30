AC Milan eye last minute bid for Real Madrid star

AC Milan are considering making a late approach for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez with the summer transfer window coming to a close.

The 28-year-old spent the last two campaigns on loan from Los Blancos at Bayern Munich where he provided 15 goals and 20 assists in 67 appearances.

According to Sport Italia, the Rossoneri could look to exploit their excellent relations with Real Madrid to land the Colombian before the window closes.

Milan completed the acquisition of Theo Hernandez from the Spanish side earlier in the window and were reportedly offered the services of Rodriguez at the time.

With negotiations for Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa becoming increasingly strained the option to sign the former Monaco and Porto man could be taken.

Nonetheless any deal at this late stage of the market could prove complicated with the player’s valuation and salary as yet undefined between the two sides.

Rodriguez would offer Milan coach Marco Giampaolo the ideal player to slot into the trequartista position behind the two strikers.