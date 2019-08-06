AC Milan given Bonaventura boost

AC Milan have been given a boost ahead of the new Serie A campaign with midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura returning to action against Manchester United on Sunday.

The creative midfield maestro had been sidelined for nine months with a knee injury but came on for the last 15 minutes in their penalty defeat to Man United.

His last game was way back on October 21 in the Derby della Madonnina, which Inter won 1-0, where he picked up the injury – an osteochondral lesion to his left knee – and the 29-year-old ended up having to have surgery which kept him out of action until the friendly game this week.

Bonaventura has been a key player for the Rossoneri since his arrival from Atalanta back in 2014 and has gone on to play well over 100 games for the club.

Prior to his injury, he managed three goals and an assist in eight games in what was a bright start for him.