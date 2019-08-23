AC Milan say goodbye to Strinic

Ivan Strinic’s unlucky run at AC Milan is set to come to an end with an agreement in place over the mutual termination of his contract.

The Croatian only joined the Rossoneri from Sampdoria last summer on a free transfer, but his time with the club was hampered by a heart problem and minor injuries upon his return.

As a result he failed to make an appearance for Milan, and Sky Sport Italia reports both parties are ready to move on.

Strinic originally signed a three-year contract said to be worth €2.5 million a season, and while the Rossoneri will hand out a payout to terminate the deal in the short term, they will save on his wages in the years to come.

The 31-year-old had fallen down the pecking order after the signing of Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid, and with Ricardo Rodriguez already ahead of him, playing time was expected to be minimal for the Croatian.

Prior to joining Milan, Strinic featured for both Napoli and Sampdoria.