AC Milan turn to Tottenham defender as Conti alternative

AC Milan are preparing for the potential departure of Andrea Conti by lining up a move for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier.

Conti endured an injury-hit spell at the Stadio San Siro after joining from Atalanta in 2017, with an ACL injury that September and a recurrence the following March limiting the Italian to just 20 appearances over two seasons.

It has led to suggestions that Milan will loan the full-back out to allow him to build up fitness and confidence, with the Daily Mail claiming that the Rossoneri will instead replace Conti with Ivorian Aurier.

The 26-year-old has failed to establish himself as first choice under coach Mauricio Pochettino and has requested a departure from the Premier League outfit, with Milan ready to pounce.

However, the Diavolo face competition from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are keen to bring Aurier back to the French capital after selling him to Spurs in 2017.

Aurier has scored four goals in 41 appearances for Spurs and was an unused substitute as the Lilywhites lost to Liverpool in the Champions League Final in Madrid last season.