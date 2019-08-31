AC Milan v Brescia: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan make their first appearance of the season at the Stadio San Siro as they take on Brescia in Round 2 of Serie A.

The Rossoneri will want to bounce back after losing at Udinese in the opening game of the season, whilst Brescia seek another surprise victory following their sack of Cagliari.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 18 Serie A encounters against Brescia (W8 D9), keeping a clean sheet in nine of those games, whereas the visitors’ last win away to Milan dates back to March 1967.

Milan coach Marco Giampaolo coached Brescia briefly for five games in Serie B in 2013/14, and has won the only previous encounter against the Rondinelle – as Catania coach in 2010. Eugenio Corini, on the other hand, has faced the Rossoneri as coach in four occasions, losing every time.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Suso, Castillejo; Andre Silva

Brescia: Joronen; Sabelli, Chancellor, Cistana, Martella; Tonali, Dessena, Bisoli; Spalek; Donnarumma, Torregrossa.