AC Milan v Brescia – Probable Formations and Key Statistics

AC Milan take to the Stadio San Siro for the first time this season as they welcome Brescia, in the hope of bouncing back from an opening day defeat.

Probable Formations

Milan (4-3-2-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli A., Rodriguez R.; Kessié, Bennacer, Paquetà; Suso, Calhanoglu; Piatek.

Unavailable: Theo, Caldara, Biglia

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Martella; Bisoli, Tonali, Dessena; Spalek; Ayé, Donnarumma

Suspended: Balotelli (3 games)

Unavailable: Ndoj

Key Statistics

– AC Milan have lost just one of their last 18 Serie A encounters against Brescia (W8 D9), keeping a clean sheet in nine of those games.

– Brescia have won only two of their 21 games against AC Milan away from home in Serie A (D7 L12), their last win came back in March 1967.

– AC Milan have kept a clean sheet in their last two Serie A encounters against Brescia, but have never managed three in a row against the Rondinelle in the competition.

– AC Milan have lost their opening two matches of a Serie A season just twice previously. In 1986/87 (finishing in sixth place) and in 2008/09 (finishing in second place).

– Brescia have gone unbeaten in their first two matches in a single Serie A season twice previously (in 1992/93 and 2001/02), but they have never won both such games.

– AC Milan were the only Serie A side that failed to register a single shot on target in Round 1 (despite having 14 shots in total).

– The last time Brescia won back-to-back away games in Serie A came back in November 1967.

– AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek has scored just one goal in his last eight appearances in Serie A (vs Frosinone). In his previous 30 appearances he scored one goal every 116 minutes with Genoa and AC Milan combined (21 goals in 2,436 minutes).

– Brescia defender Jhon Chancellor won nine aerials during the Round 1 – more than any other player.

– AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo (Brescia’s coach for five games in Serie B in 2013/14) won his only previous encounter in Serie A against Brescia (as Catania coach in 2010), whilst Brescia coach Eugenio Corini has lost all of his four matches against the Rossoneri in the top flight.