AC Milan willing to offer Inter outcast escape route

AC Milan could be prepared to open their doors to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi in a deal that would reverberate around the city.

The 26-year-old striker has been frozen out of the first team during pre-season and seen new signing Romelu Lukaku inherit his well-worn number nine jersey.

During the Radio 24 show ‘Tutti Convocati’ journalist Paolo Condo warned listeners of the sway Milan would have should they come to the negotiation table.

“Napoli will probably wait on Icardi rather than meet the demands of Inter, but an offer from Milan could derail their plans as the players wants to stay in the city.”

Milan are aware their crosstown rivals need to sell Icardi rather than miss out on the potential financial gain and be lumbered with his expensive wage package.

The two clubs have engaged in transfers in the past with the most recent involving a swap deal between Antonio Cassano and Giampaolo Pazzini.

However the Rossoneri will be wary of the potential backlash and risk in making the deal happen particularly for the reported €35 million fee.