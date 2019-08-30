Acerbi replaces Chiellini in Italy squad

With Giorgio Chiellini ruled out of action for several months, Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called up Francesco Acerbi as a replacement in his latest side.

The Juventus man could miss the next five months of action after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament during training on Friday.

As a result Mancini has moved quickly to replace Chiellini after naming his Italy squad on Friday, with Acerbi being called up as a replacement.

Luca Pellegrini and Stephan El Shaarawy have been named to the side, with Cristiano Biraghi, Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo all being left out.

The latter duo have been included in the Italy Under-21 squad.

Italy continue their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Armenia on September 5 before facing Finland on September 8.

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Armando Izzo (Torino), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenhua), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese)