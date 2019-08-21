AC Milan target Real Madrid’s attacking rejects

Spanish giants Real Madrid are planning to offload some of their strikers and AC Milan are looking at acquiring Serbian striker Luka Jovic and Domenican Republic international Mariano Diaz.

The Rossoneri have been trying to complete the purchase of Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa but there have been disagreements about the transfer fee and Los Merengues president Florentino Perez is hoping that his club can capitalise on that scenario.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan would have to pay Real Madrid €20 million for Diaz but he has a high salary so the Diavolo have to negotiate what earnings he would get while Jovic could arrive on loan.

This would be an incredible turnaround of events for the Serbian international, who Los Blancos paid German club Eintracht Frankfurt €60m for in the summer but Real coach Zinedine Zidane has not been impressed with the 21-year-old’s performances in pre-season.