Ancelotti: I’ve threatened De Laurentiis to sign James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has one foot out of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and Napoli are one of the clubs interested in acquiring his services.

Partenopei boss Carlo Ancelotti has worked with James at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich previously and is keen to reunite with him once more in southern Italy.

“Have I forced the president? Not just that, I even threatened him,” Ancelotti said to La Gazzetta dello Sport when asked if he’d been pressuring the club to sign the Colombian.

“Obviously I’m joking, but we are evaluating a number of situations, which the president has spoken to me about.

“But we all want to improve the team. We all want to win.”

Atletico Madrid had been the main competitors for the midfielder, though their interest appears to have cooled and Olympique Marseille reportedly joined the chase late on.

Napoli, for their part, have been pushing to sign him on loan, which Madrid aren’t willing to agree to. Los Blancos are still hoping to receive a fee of around €40 million for the player and Napoli are thought to be prepared to go as high as €35m.