Ancelotti: Napoli deservedly lost the match

After a last gasp defeat to Juventus, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti was in no doubt about how his team lost the game.

Napoli came back from three goals down to level at 3-3, before Kalidou Koulibaly sliced into his own net in the final minute of the match.

“The match is very simple to explain. Bad the first hour, good the last half hour,” Ancelotti told the press.

“We were able to regroup and with a mistake we deservedly lost. I say deservedly because we weren’t able to do well for the first hour.

“The first goal came from nothing that we practised being able to get the shot in from there, but then we conceded on the counter attack.

“We conceded goals from Ronaldo and Higuain with the defence well placed, but in situations like that, the marking has to be tight and fierce.”

Ancelotti made a double substitution at half time with Mario Rui replacing Fazoui Ghoulam and Chucky Lozano taking the place of Lorenzo Insigne.

“Insigne had a muscular problem,” Ancelotti continued. “I removed Ghoulam because he had already been booked.”