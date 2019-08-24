Ancelotti: The penalty incidents? I didn’t see them

After a dramatic 4-3 win over Fiorentina, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti was glad his side managed to weather a first half storm.

The match went back and forth before Lorenzo Insigne bagged the eventual winner, while also had a hand in all four goals.

“It was a good game,” Ancelotti said. “Fiorentina did well in the first half and we sorted ourselves out.

“We didn’t do well in defence, but we were good in attack. We need to find a better balance.

“The approach was to press high, but we weren’t quick enough in the first half. But it is a concept that can give us an advantage.”

When asked about the penalty incidents, Ancelotti was aloof in his response.

“The VAR looked at them, I didn’t see them,” he said.

In terms of an assault on the Scudetto, Ancelotti seemed hopeful after the way his side played in the final third.

“”I really like the quality expressed in the construction of the game from the back,” Ancelotti went on. “On a couple of occasions we were perfect and often dangerous.”