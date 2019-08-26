Antonio Conte’s Inter hit Lecce for four

The Antonio Conte era got off to the best possible start with a resounding 4-0 victory over Lecce, capped by a debut goal for Romelu Lukaku.

A rocking Stadio Giuseppe Meazza saw a new Inter and an Inter that looked miles apart from the team that graced the pitch last season.

It took 24 minutes before the ball found its way to Marcelo Brozovic on the edge of the area and he expertly curled it into the top corner.

Lukaku wasn’t the only one who got their Inter career started with a bang as Stefano Sensi did the same, dribbling along the edge of the box, before finding a yard of space and drill it into the bottom left corner.

Just before the hour mark, Lautaro Martinez had a go from range and while Gabriel made the save, the ball fell into the path of Lukaku for an easy tap-in.

The night went from bad to worse for Lecce when Diego Farias was sent off for a high challenge which raked down the back of Nicolo Barella’s calf.

Matteo Politano did have the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out after a touch by the offside Lukaku.

Nevertheless, Antonio Candreva made it four late on with a rocket from 35 yards out that nestled nicely into the top corner.