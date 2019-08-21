Atalanta closing in on Laxalt signing

Diego Laxalt could get his AC Milan escape to be reunited with Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta before the transfer window comes to a close.

The Uruguayan has suffered at the Stadio San Siro since arriving from Genoa last summer, when La Dea had also been interested in him, but now the Bergamaschi are closing in on finally securing his services.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the player’s representatives have met with the Rossoneri at Casa Milan to find a way out, and an initial loan to Bergamo looks the most likely solution.

As it stands, it appears as though the main issue that needs resolving is what will happen at the end of any one-year loan deal. There will be a clause in place that either gives Atalanta the choice to sign him or not, or gives them an obligation to make the move permanent, the former is the Nerazzurri’s preferred option.

Atalanta already have Hans Hateboer (right), Robin Gosens (left) and Timothy Castagne (both) competing for the wing-back positions, but with the Champions League to come they want more depth and the German has been heavily linked with a move to Schalke this summer.

Arkadiusz Reca is also in place but is expected to depart before the window closes, with SPAL interested in adding to their ever-growing list of ex-Atalanta players.

Laxalt spent the 2015/16 season under Gasperini’s orders at Genoa.