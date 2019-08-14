Atletico Madrid and AC Milan still far apart in Correa talks

Although Angel Correa’s agent is expected to land in Italy on Wednesday, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid remain far apart in talks over a move.

The Argentine is the Rossoneri’s top transfer target ahead of the new season, but so far the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement on a deal.

Atletico Madrid are asking for €55 million for Correa and are unwilling to lower their demands, while Milan’s offer remains €40m plus €5m in bonuses according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

As a result agent Agustin Jimenez will land in Italy in hopes of bridging the gap between the two parties, as Correa has made it clear he only wants to join Milan despite interest from Monaco.

Atletico have agreed a €60m move for Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno – likely as a replacement for Correa – while Andre Silva could move to the Mestalla club for €25m to fill the void left by Rodrigo.