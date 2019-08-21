Balotelli: Brescia cannot be compared to any other club, and I want Italy return

With the European Championship less than a year away, Italy striker Mario Balotelli has said that he has joined hometown club Brescia to boost his chances of playing for the Azzurri.

The Rondinelle have returned to Serie A after winning Serie B and the 29-year-old is a major reinforcement to the squad as they aim for survival.

“I came to Brescia because this is my city, I cannot compare this team to any other,” Balotelli told Sky Sport Italia.

“But the goal is also to return to the national team.”

The former Olympique Marseille striker was overlooked by previous Italy coaches Antonio Conte and Giampiero Ventura but his former Inter and Manchester City mentor Roberto Mancini, who is now in charge of the Azzurri, has hinted recently that the striker needs to earn his place.

“Before Mancini, unfortunately it didn’t depend on me,” Balotelli explained.

“Now with his arrival, it’s right.”