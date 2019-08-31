Bennacer: AC Milan could have scored four goals against Brescia

Ismael Bennacer was adamant AC Milan could have scored up to four goals against Brescia, as the Rossoneri beat the Rondinelle 1-0 to secure the first three points of their season.

The former Empoli man made his full debut at the Stadio San Siro, and believes Marco Giampaolo’s side can still improve.

“The result is what matters, we won and I am happy, but we can do better,” Bennacer told DAZN.

“We were more united today, we followed the coach’s advice and did better [than against Udinese].

“I need to be at the heart of the game, playing the ball all the time, but there is a lot I have to learn.

“We could have scored three or four goals – with hard work we’ll improve.

“Thanks to this result we can work on improving being more relaxed – now we focus on the international break, then on the next [Serie A] game,” Bennacer added.