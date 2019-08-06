Bennacer: It was impossible to say no to AC Milan

New AC Milan playmaker Ismael Bennacer has said that he could not refuse an offer to join the Rossoneri and he revealed his joy to be joining the Italian giants.

The 21-year-old French-born midfielder starred for the victorious Algeria side at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and as well as being named Player of the Tournament, he has become the latest addition to the squad for new Diavolo coach Marco Giampaolo.

“I am very happy to be here and to be a part of such as glorious club,” Bennacer told Milan TV after his arrival from Empoli. “I don’t know how to say if that I am not so enthusiastic and honoured to be here.

“Milan are one of the greatest clubs in the world because of their history. When Milan call you, you can’t say no! You can go forward here.”

Bennacer played 37 Serie A matches for Empoli in the 2018/19 season but he was not able to prevent their relegation from Italy’s top flight.