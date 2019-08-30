Bologna v SPAL – Probable Formations and Key Statistics

Bologna welcome SPAL to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara for their second Serie A match of the campaign, with both sides looking for their maiden win.

Probable Formations

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Danilo, Denwsil, Dijks; Poli, Dzemaili; Orsolini, Soriano, Sansone N.; Destro.

SPAL (3-5-1-1): Berisha E.; Cionek, Vicari, Felipe; D’Alessandro, Murgia, Missiroli, Kurtic, Igor; Di Francesco F.; Petagna.

Unavailable: Fares

Key Statistics

– Bologna and SPAL have never drawn back to back Serie A games against each other (the last encounter finished 1-1 in January 2019).

– The last time Bologna drew with SPAL on home soil in Serie A came back in March 1956. They have won eight of the 13 matches since (L5).

– Bologna’s opening home game of 2018/19 was also against SPAL (a 1-0 defeat at the Dall’Ara). The Rossoblu have never lost two consecutive home matches against the Ferraresi in the top flight.

– Bologna have won four of their last five home Emilia-Romagna derbies in Serie A (L1), with the only exception during this run being a 1-0 defeat against SPAL in August 2018.

– SPAL have lost each of their last four Serie A games (the last three by a 3-2 scoreline). Defeat in this game will equal their longest losing run in Serie A (five in 1964).

– Only AC Milan (0) fired fewer shots on target than Bologna (two) on MD1.

– SPAL (4) won the fewest tackles on MD1.

– Bologna’s Rodrigo Palacio has scored against SPAL in Serie A, at the Stadio Paolo Mazza but never for Bologna at the Dall’Ara in the top flight.

– Bologna are Jasmin Kurtic’s favourite opponent in Serie A (scoring three goals against them, level with Genoa), netting two of those goals with SPAL.

– SPAL striker Federico Di Francesco, played 48 games in Serie A for Bologna, scoring five goals and providing five assists.