Cagliari v Inter – Probable Formations and Key Statistics

Inter will be hoping to continue their fine form when they visit Cagliari after a thumping 4-0 win over Lecce in Round 1.

Probable Formations

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Rafael; Pinna, Ceppitelli, Klavan, Pellegrini; Rog, Cigarini, Nandez; Nainggolan; Joao Pedro, Cerri.

Unavailable: Cragno, Farago, Cacciatore, Pavoletti

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Ranocchia, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku

Unavailable: De Vrij

Key Statistics

– Cagliari won their last Serie A match against Inter (2-1 in March 2019). Only once previously have they won back-to-back matches against the Nerazzurri in the competition (in 1968 – one of those games was an awarded win).

– Inter have scored in 16 of their last 17 away games against Cagliari in Serie A, bagging 32 goals in total during this period.

– Inter have never lost when they have played their first away Serie A game of a season against Cagliari (W1 D1). The last time was at Stadio Sant’Elia back in September 1998, drawing 2-2.

– Antonio Conte won his first two games in each of his three seasons in charge of Juventus in Serie A.

– Cagliari have lost each of their last three home games in Serie A (v Lazio, Udinese and Brescia), their joint longest home losing run in the top flight.

– Cagliari attempted at least four more crosses from open play than any other Serie A side in Round 1 (25 in total).

– Cagliari have faced three penalties in their last five Serie A games, as many as in their last 13 Serie A matches combined.

– Stefano Sensi and Romelu Lukaku both scored on their competitive debuts for Inter against Lecce. Only three players have previously scored in their first two games with the Nerazzurri in Serie A since 1994/95 – Stevan Jovetic, Giampaolo Pazzini and Roberto Carlos.

– Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan played 29 games and scored six goals for Inter in Serie A last season.

– Nicolo Barella played 100 games and scored seven goals with Cagliari in Serie A.