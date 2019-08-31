Calhanoglu gets the job done for AC Milan against Brescia

STADIO SAN SIRO (MILAN) – A Hakan Calhanoglu header was all AC Milan needed to get their first three points of the 2019/20 Serie A season, beating Brescia 1-0 in front of an excited and exciting Stadio San Siro.

Krzysztof Piatek was benched in favour of Andre Silva, as coach Marco Giampaolo was looking for a reaction after the disappointing start to the season, losing against Udinese.

Aside from Andre Silva’s contribution, the Rossoneri seemed to have learned their lesson, playing from the offset at a much higher tempo, with the support of the home fans giving them even more steam.

After just 11 minutes Calhanoglu met Suso’s perfect cross to head home the opener, putting the game on the right track for Giampaolo’s men.

Then there was some magic from Suso again as the Spaniard hit a perfect long-range pass for Andre Silva, but the Portuguese chipped it wide.

Gigio Donnarumma also had to provide a moment of magic, reaching to save Brescia’s first shot on target after 35 minute, a deflected Stefano Sabelli effort from outside the box.

It was a much quieter second half, with the Rossoneri risking little at the back, but also producing hardly anything up front, despite Piatek replacing Andre Silva.

The Poland international had the first chance of the second half, but fired straight at Jesse Joronen from inside the box. He’ll have to wait a bit longer for his first goal of this season.

Lucas Paqueta, who came on as a sub in the second half, hit the post in the dying moments of the game, and Piatek found Joronen on his path in another two occasions, the Rossoneri being denied of a deserved second goal.