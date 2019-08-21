Chelsea full-back in Italy ahead of Roma switch

Davide Zappacosta is set to join Roma on a season-long loan after landing in the capital late on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of €28 million plus bonuses, but he quickly fell out of favour after the sacking of Antonio Conte.

Zappacosta made just four Premier League appearances last season, and after failing to feature so far in the new campaign, the writing was on the wall regarding a departure.

Sky Sport Italia reports the Italian will join Roma on a dry loan, with the deal expected to be made official once a medical at Villa Stuart clinic is completed on Wednesday.

The former Atalanta and Torino man is just one of several fresh faces brought in by the Giallorossi in an attempt to fix their backline, joining the likes of Pau Lopez, Gianluca Mancini and Leonardo Spinazzola.

Last season Roma finished sixth in Serie A while conceding 48 goals – the most out of the top-8 sides.