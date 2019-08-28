Chelsea midfielder could make surprise AC Milan return

AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko should the transfer of Franck Kessie to Monaco go ahead.

The Rossoneri are understood to have been offered in the region of €25 million for the Ivorian’s signature but the player has yet to agree personal terms with Monaco.

In need of an immediate replacement Tuttosport claims Milan could launch a late bid to sign Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea as the Frenchman looks to have no future with the Blues.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Milan only to see the €35m purchase clause in his deal overlooked and consequently joined up with Chelsea for their season preparation.

However new boss Frank Lampard has no intention of fielding the former Monaco man and has even entertained the idea of loaning him out to the Ligue 1 side.

The 25-year-old is keen on a return to the Stadio San Siro where he rediscovered his form but clashed late in the season with coach Gennaro Gattuso.