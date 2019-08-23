Commisso: Ribery like Cristiano Ronaldo

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has heaped praise on new signing Franck Ribery, claiming only Cristiano Ronaldo has accomplished what he has.

The Frenchman joined the Viola earlier this week via free transfer after his contract with Bayern Munich expired, and his impact has been immediate.

“I spoke with Ribery and his wife, as she is important as well,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “His [wife] was key in all this.

“He is a legend as nobody has done the things he has done on the international stage, aside from Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We’ve opened our bank accounts and our wage budget is increasing. Mediacom will bring money through sponsorship, but time is needed.

“Due to the Financial Fair Play you can’t spend more than what you bring in.”

Federico Chiesa looks set to stay in Florence despite being linked with Juventus and Inter, and Commisso made it clear that was always the plan.

“I promised not to take Chiesa away from Fiorentina when speaking to a child at a paediatric hospital, and I kept that promise,” he added.