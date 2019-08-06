Conte: Esposito can be important for Inter

After some impressive performances in the pre-season, Inter starlet Sebastiano Esposito earned praise from new coach Antonio Conte, who believes that the 17-year-old can be a big player for the club.

Due to Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez taking time off because of the Copa America, the board’s desire to sell former captain Mauro Icardi, and the inability to sign new strikers, the Biscione have had to use the Primavera striker and he has not looked out of place so far with the senior squad.

“If he keeps his feet on the ground, he can become an important player for Inter,” Conte told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The former Juventus and Chelsea coach has had to use journeyman centre-forward Samuele Longo in attack and also convert Croatian winger Ivan Perisic into a striker to atone for the lack of forward options.

Esposito has taken his opportunities to play and he provided the assist for Stefano Sensi’s equaliser against Tottenham in the International Champions Cup, which Inter won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.