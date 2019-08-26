Conte: If Inter want to have a great season, sticking to the plan is vital

After an impressive 4-0 win over Lecce, Inter coach Antonio Conte could only be pleased with the performance, though he did warn of not sticking to the plan set out.

Inter raced into a 2-0 lead after 25 minutes, but took their foot off the gas a little and allowed Lecce into the match, but eventually goals from Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Candreva sealed the points.

“At times the idea I wanted was clear,” Conte said. “If we want to be among Scudetto challengers, we have to be there and attack.

“If we want to have a successful season, we must be more consistent and avoid situations like what happened after going two goals up.

“Until that moment we have created a lot and played well. Then for a quarter of an hour and at the beginning of the second we lost our way.

“We need to stick the plan we have been working on. In a collective idea, the quality of the individual is emphasised. That’s what I’m working on.”

Moving on to their marquee signing, Lukaku, who was impressive in his debut and garnered the affection of the Stadio Meazza crowd from the off, Conte was unequivocal in his praise.

“It’s only right to say a few words about him,” Conte said. “He is 26 and a gentle giant. He has the potential which he has to work hard on.

“He joined the club late, but today showed the kind of player he is. He is humble and has become liked by everyone.

“Of course there is room for improvement, he has to work and make the most of his abilities.

“He hasn’t showing everything in his footballing career yet.”

Another of Inter’s new signings was Stefano Sensi, who also got himself on the scoresheet, and impressed his coach.

“Sensi has shown today that we were not wrong [in buying him],” Conte continued. “He must remain humble as he is, and continue to work as he is doing.

“We mustn’t forget about the players already here as well. Brozovic had a good match and is another that has potential to improve.”