Conte to build Inter around Sensi and Brozovic

Antonio Conte has settled on the idea of Marcelo Brozovic and Stefano Sensi being the central cogs in his Inter midfield for 2019/20.

The Croatian and Italian pairing has been present throughout pre-season and with the Serie A season to get underway this coming weekend, they’re likely to continue side by side as Inter welcome Lecce on Monday evening.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the duo will be trusted to venture forward under the former Juventus coach, with each of them accomplished on the ball.

It’s thought that Brozovic will occupy an initially deeper starting position to then move forward from.

Whatever happens elsewhere before the season starts or the transfer window closes, Sensi and Brozovic will be the brains around which Conte’s Inter are structured.