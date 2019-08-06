Cristiano Ronaldo gives Juventus green light to sign Icardi

Mauro Icardi has been told that he has no future at Inter, with Juventus ready to offer him a way out.

The Bianconeri had been looking to sign Romelu Lukaku, but Paulo Dybala’s refusal to join Manchester United jeopardised any potential deal between the two sides.

Now, though, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Cristiano Ronaldo has given Juventus the green light to go ahead with a deal for Icardi.

The Portuguese superstar is not convinced by Lukaku’s talents and would be delighted to have a footballer like Icardi by his side in attack.

Given the options available in the market at present, Icardi is the one that satisfies Cristiano the most.

Juventus are still looking for another out-and-out goalscorer to play alongside Cristiano, while they are also seeking a new club for current No.10 Paulo Dybala. Icardi is the player they have chosen, but a deal will not be easy.

Inter want at least €70 million from Juventus, an amount that is above what Maurizio Sarri’s side are willing to pay. However, if Cristiano says that he wants Icardi on the team, that could change things.