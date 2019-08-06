Danilo spotted in Turin ahead of Juventus move

Juventus look set to complete the sale of Joao Cancelo to Manchester City in the coming days after his replacement, Danilo, was spotted in Turin ahead of his Wednesday medical.

The Bianconeri are set to receive €28 million plus the Brazilian full-back as part of a deal which will see Cancelo move to the Premier League champions after just one season with the club.

According to Calciomercato, Danilo is set to sign a five-year contract worth €4 million a season if the formalities go through as expected.

Since moving to Man City in 2017, Danilo has played second fiddle to England full-back Kyle Walker and has seen his playtime limited as a result.

Last season, he made just 22 appearances across all the competitions for City, but he now looks set to reignite his career at Juve.

Danilo will join an impressive list of arrivals to walk through the door at the Serie A champions this summer with Juventus already securing the signings of Gianluigi Buffon, Adrien Rabiot, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral and Luca Pellegrini, respectively.