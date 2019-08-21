Dates for your 2019/20 Serie A diary

The new Serie A season is almost upon us, bringing with it an exciting new era in Italy’s top flight.

All-conquering Juventus have shaken things up with a new coach and made changes to their staff, while Inter, AC Milan and Roma all have joined them in making changes in the dugout.

Star signings have been made and we can’t wait for it all to get going.

We look at the five key dates you must circle in your diary for the new campaign.

Matchday 2 / 21

The good stuff starts very early this season as the calendar has thrown up some mouthwatering clashes with the campaign barely underway.

Topping the bill is a Derby della Capitale clash between Lazio and Roma but there is also the small matter of a meeting between Italy’s top two in Turin as Juventus take on Napoli.

There will undoubtedly be extra fire to that one given Maurizio Sarri and Carlo Ancelotti both take on former clubs and neither man is held in the highest of regard any longer by the fans who once adored them.

We also have a Lombardy derby at the Stadio San Siro as newly-promoted Brescia take on Milan in a game that will likely see Mario Balotelli come up against his old club.

After very disappointing seasons last year, Genoa and Fiorentina will both be looking to start with a morale-boosting win when they face each other.

The fixtures then repeat in late January.

Matchday 4 / 23

So soon after the dust settles on the week two action, just two weeks later there is another blockbuster round, which repeats in February around Valentine’s Day.

But there will be no love lost at San Siro when the Derby della Madonnina takes place, a vital one so early in the season with both Marco Giampaolo and Antonio Conte eager to get strong starts under their belt.

Newly-promoted sides Hellas Verona and Lecce are given tough tests against Juventus and Napoli respectively but if either of them could upset the apple cart, it would make for early drama at both ends of the table.

Atalanta-Fiorentina and Sampdoria-Torino are other notable clashes which make this another early round to watch out for.

Matchday 7 / 26

Headlining these matchdays is the Derby d ‘Italia, which is going to carry a little more spice than usual given Antonio Conte’s switch to the Nerazzurri.

There could be even more interesting subplots if Mauro Icardi makes a move to the Italian champions or Paulo Dybala goes in the other direction.

The first takes place in Milan, with the second in Piedmont as the season hurtles towards a conclusion but that isn’t the only drama this week has on offer.

Napoli travel to Torino for what will be a tough test and Milan aren’t going to have it easy in Genoa, where they take on the Rossoblu at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Radja Nainggolan is also in line for an interesting homecoming when Cagliari make their way from Sardinia to the Stadio Olimpico.

Matchday 11 / 30

Inject this November and April round of fixtures into our veins.

A Derby della Mole between Torino and Juventus is but the tip of the iceberg on what will be, on paper at least, an exciting round of action.

Aside from that clash, all of the tensions of their clashes last season may crop up once more when Milan welcome Lazio north, as their rivals Inter make the trip to Bologna.

In the capital that weekend, there is also the small matter of a Derby della Sole as Napoli make their way to the Stadio Olimpico.

Finally, we also have excitement at the other end of the table in what will undoubtedly be a relegation six-pointer when Brescia take on Verona.

Matchday 19 / 38

Too often in Serie A seasons of late, there has been little to nothing to play for when it comes to the final weekend of the season.

But let’s just imagine for a moment that there are teams fighting for the Scudetto, top four or survival when the last round of fixtures comes up to be played.

If Juventus haven’t won the title before then, they’ll have to do the business away to Roma in the final game to make it nine-in-a-row.

Their closest challengers of the last few years, Napoli, will also have to go through a capital club to get their hands on the trophy if they’re in with a chance on the final weekend as they take on a Lazio side who may also be in the Champions League spots shake-up.

Inter could also be in the running, don’t rule it out, and they have an extremely intriguing derby on the final weekend as they take on Atalanta – and who knows just what they could be fighting for given their incredible success in recent years.

Parma-Lecce also looks like it could be a key clash in determining the relegation battle, with Verona welcoming Genoa to the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi.