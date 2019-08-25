Determined Genoa break Stadio Olimpico curse to peg back Roma

Genoa came from behind three times to secure a 3-3 draw against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday, ending a 13-match losing streak in this fixture.

After Cengiz Under had fired the hosts into an early lead, Andrea Pinamonti showed his predatory instincts to draw Genoa level soon after. Edin Dzeko’s fine solo effort put Roma ahead once more, only for Juan Jesus to bring down Pinamonti and allow Domenico Criscito to level from the spot.

Roma again looked comfortable after the break courtesy of a wonderful Aleksandr Kolarov freekick, but were left ruing more slack defending as Christian Kouame’s diving header ensured Genoa took a share of the spoils.

With barely five minutes on the clock, Under got Roma off to a flyer as he collected Dzeko’s long ball to dribble through a crowded box and blast home.

Under nearly doubled the lead moments later as he was released by Lorenzo Pellegrini to race through on goal, but saw his low struck cannon back off the post.

However, the hosts were soon pegged back through Pinamonti. A hopeful lofted pass into the box was nodded back by Cristian Romero into the path of Pinamonti, and the Inter loanee fashioned space before rifling beyond Pau Lopez.

Roma were beginning to threaten more regularly and were back in front on the half-hour mark courtesy of Dzeko’s sheer strength and determination. Collecting Bryan Cristante’s clever pass, the Bosnian striker bulldozed his way beyond three defenders in the box before slotting past Radu.

The Lupi were unable to hold on until halftime though, as Pinamonti again drove into the box and was brought down by a clumsy Jesus tackle minutes before the interval. Criscito stepped up and fired beyond Lopez from the spot.

The excitement continued into the second period as Roma restored their advantage immediately after the restart. Nicolo Zaniolo was hauled down on the edge of the box, and Kolarov’s vicious freekick clipped the underside of the bar and crossed the line by mere centimetres before bouncing clear.

With Roma looking comfortable, Genoa clawed back for the third time in the match, as Paolo Ghiglione’s superb cross from the right was met by a diving Kouame header.

However, the Giallorossi almost snatched a last-gasp winner deep into stoppage time, as Pellegrini drove through the box and saw his low shot blocked into the path of Davide Zappacosta, but the substitute slipped when in front of goal and could not apply the finish.