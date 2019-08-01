Dybala and Sarri to discuss player’s future

Paulo Dybala has returned to Turin following his extended holidays given to him by Juventus after participating in the Copa America with Argentina earlier this summer.

The forward is the subject of strong interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and, more recently, Inter.

The Argentine intends to hold talks with Maurizio Sarri in order to get an understanding of where he fits into the new Juve coach’s plans.

According to various Italian media, a meeting between the pair is expected to take place on Thursday at the Juventus training ground, although it could be delayed until Friday as the Serie A champions do not have a training session scheduled.

Should he be given assurances of being an important part of Sarri’s side, it is believed that Dybala would be keen to remain in Turin yet, should he not, the 25-year-old would prefer to ply his trade elsewhere.