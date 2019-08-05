Dybala given a hero’s welcome as he returns to Juventus duty

Juventus fans have made is crystal clear to Paulo Dybala that they want him to stay with the club despite the uncertainty that has surrounded his future this summer.

The forward has been close to a move to Manchester United until his reluctance to join saw the English side pull out of the deal over the weekend.

But on his return to the club’s medical centre, Dybala was greeted by a rapturous reception from Bianconeri supporters.

The 25-year-old will start his fifth season as a Juve player in 2019/20. With the support of the fans, who clearly adore him, and under Maurizio Sarri, Dybala will be hoping to play an important role this term an improve on his personal disappointments of the previous campaign.

The Argentinian scored just five goals and provided as many assists in 30 Serie A appearances last season, his worst tally at the club, having bagged 22 and five assists in 33 appearances in 2017/18.