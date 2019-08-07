Dybala turns down Tottenham as PSG and Inter watch on

After recently turning down a move to Manchester United, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has said no to a potential transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine has been made available by the Bianconeri, and it appeared he was set to join the Red Devils in exchange for Romelu Lukaku.

Instead, Dybala’s wage demands reportedly brought an end to talks, opening the door for rivals Inter to finally close a deal for Lukaku.

Tottenham are the latest side to make their interest known, and while a deal between Spurs and Juventus was reached, Tuttomercatoweb reports Dybala has once again turned down a move to the Premier League.

As a result there remain just two possible destinations for the Argentine, with PSG the favourites to land his signature over Inter.

Neymar could leave the French giants after a reported offer of €120 million and Luka Modric from Real Madrid, and it’s believed sporting director Leonardo is eyeing Dybala as a replacement.

As for Inter, talks of a swap between Mauro Icardi and Dybala have been mentioned for months, but the Bianconeri’s insistence on also receiving €30m has made talks between the two sides non-existent.