Dybala’s agent lands in London for Manchester United talks

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala’s move to the Premier League looks to be edging closer with his agent arriving in London for talks with Manchester United.

The Argentine forward will be used as part of a deal to bring Romelu Lukaku to Juve, which sees the Turin-based side move ahead of Serie A rivals Inter in the race for the Belgian’s signature.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Dybala’s agent arrived in the English capital where he will meet representatives of United in a bid to thrash out a deal.

Dybala had previously been linked with a move to London-based side Tottenham Hotspur whilst Inter were heavily linked with a move for Lukaku throughout the summer, but it now looks as if Juve and Man United will attempt to finalise a deal involving the two players.

Dybala featured 30 times for the club in the league last season, scoring five and notching four assists, and he’s gone on to make over 180 appearances in his four seasons at Juventus.